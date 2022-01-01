Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 30,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $111,530. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Athenex by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 204,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Athenex by 28.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,131,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 471,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Athenex by 3,999.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Athenex by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 127,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Athenex by 39.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 880,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

ATNX opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $148.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. Athenex has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. The business had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

