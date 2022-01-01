Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.84.

LU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $5.63 on Friday. Lufax has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lufax by 453.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

