HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.53.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $256.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.62 and its 200 day moving average is $241.30. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

