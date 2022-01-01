Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $286,000 Investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 297,333 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 22.7% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 100,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 31.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NYSE PSXP opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 160.55%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

