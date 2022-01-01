Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 653 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 77.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $415.19 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.74, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.43.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

