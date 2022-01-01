Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 151.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after buying an additional 292,775 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 60,435 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

