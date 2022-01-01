Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,697 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,142,000 after purchasing an additional 922,824 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,583,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

