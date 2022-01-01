Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BYD opened at $65.57 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.