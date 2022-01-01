Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 5,404 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $2,698,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $159.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

