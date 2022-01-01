Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after buying an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after buying an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $132.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.51 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.