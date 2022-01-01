Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $176.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

