Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

