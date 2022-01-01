Goodwin Investment Advisory Buys New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Apple makes up approximately 0.4% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $446,000. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 100,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 172,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,366,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 96,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

