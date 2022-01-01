Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Buys $14,315.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $14,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $14,355.00.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $948.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $46.09.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 532.84% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Barclays PLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

