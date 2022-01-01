Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $773,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $52.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23.

