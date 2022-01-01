Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,589 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.23% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 233,458 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 615.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 68,981 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

