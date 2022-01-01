Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $147.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $148.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.