Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Pinterest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $149,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,963,786. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

