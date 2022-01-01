Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,521,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

