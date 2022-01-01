Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -63.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

