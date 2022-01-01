$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. GasLog Partners reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 452,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 32.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 220.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.