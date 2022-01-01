Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,558 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.35% of Grocery Outlet worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 37.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

