International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.98 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

