Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,490 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of AAON worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AAON by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $1,586,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $287,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 0.56. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s payout ratio is 28.79%.

AAON has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

