105,866 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.46% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,900,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,370,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,770,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,093,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV opened at $68.27 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $68.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

