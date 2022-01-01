International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.44. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.94 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

