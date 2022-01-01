Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 186,481 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

PULS stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

