Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,925 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 290 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $252.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 679,017 shares of company stock valued at $211,602,230.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.