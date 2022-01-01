Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 57,861 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,317,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

URTH stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $110.62 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.57.

