Raymond James & Associates Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of F5 Networks worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $557,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

F5 Networks stock opened at $244.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

