Raymond James & Associates Acquires 107,284 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,284 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of HR opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

