Raymond James & Associates Purchases 12,724 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of PACCAR worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PACCAR by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,415,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,302,000 after buying an additional 82,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

