Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.63% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $14,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 121,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 377,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 109,045 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,120,000.

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $53.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87.

