Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,861 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000.

VYMI opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $71.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.964 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

