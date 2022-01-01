Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGR. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

NYSE INGR opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.08. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

