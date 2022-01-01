Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,861 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $175,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.17 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.964 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

