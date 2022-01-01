New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 13,328 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Valvoline worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 44.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Valvoline by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VVV opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

