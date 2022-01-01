First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony Acquires 2,500 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$875,000.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,950.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,600.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 1,021 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,498.78.

TSE FR opened at C$14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.17. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$12.74 and a 1-year high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.15.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FR. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.38.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

