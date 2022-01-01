180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Acquires 2,098 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $15,189.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Kevin Rendino bought 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Kevin Rendino acquired 3,871 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,677.65.

On Friday, December 10th, Kevin Rendino bought 8,893 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $64,829.97.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kevin Rendino acquired 3,703 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,957.84.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Kevin Rendino bought 10,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino acquired 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,901.98.

On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino bought 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $294.40.

On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00.

Shares of TURN stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $8.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

