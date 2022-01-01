Insider Selling: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Sells C$19,550.00 in Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.91, for a total transaction of C$19,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at C$193,545.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total transaction of C$18,400.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$16,350.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.71, for a total transaction of C$18,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total transaction of C$20,800.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$24,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$24,700.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$25,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$24,300.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$20,150.00.

HIVE stock opened at C$3.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.25.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

