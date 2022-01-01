Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,975 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 47,799 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,876,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $148.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.59 and its 200-day moving average is $149.03. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $159.64.

