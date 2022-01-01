Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $108.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

