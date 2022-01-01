Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after acquiring an additional 648,072 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after acquiring an additional 31,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

NYSE J opened at $139.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.