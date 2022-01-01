Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 43,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 37,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 23.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 38.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $114.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.60 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.