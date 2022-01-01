Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,024 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Adient were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,184,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,113,000 after acquiring an additional 59,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.02. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

