Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Centene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Centene by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $82.40 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

