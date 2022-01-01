LSV Asset Management Acquires 238,832 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,832 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.18% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NESR. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 94,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

