LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.27% of Signet Jewelers worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after buying an additional 417,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after buying an additional 40,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,064,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,195,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,569,000 after buying an additional 133,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $901,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

