Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 516.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,850 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.24% of Gladstone Commercial worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $7,043,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 158,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth about $1,864,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 73,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $960.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.