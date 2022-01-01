LSV Asset Management Has $7.86 Million Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.14% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.99.

Shares of HT opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.63. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

